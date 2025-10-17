3 possible scenarios for Magic entering season
The Orlando Magic are going into the season with a lot of expectations, but there is a lot of uncertainty about where exactly they will end up at the end of the year.
Here's a look at three possible outcomes for the Magic this season:
Best: Win the NBA championship
This sounds far-fetched, but the Magic can win a championship this year. They have one of the best defenses in the NBA and improved their offense by acquiring Desmond Bane in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies while signing Tyus Jones in free agency to be a point guard for the second unit.
The improved offense, coupled with an elite defense and a rising core is a recipe for success in the NBA. If Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs can remain healthy, the Magic could be one of the best teams in the league.
In a year where the Boston Celtics could be down without Jayson Tatum and the Indiana Pacers are compromised without Tyrese Haliburton, a wide-open Eastern Conference could belong to the Magic if everything works out.
A Finals matchup against any Western Conference contender would be tough, but the Magic would have a chance.
Worst: Injury woes continue, offense stays stagnant
The Magic dealt with a lot of injuries last season and the team may simply be cursed if that rolls into this year.
There's a lot to like about the Magic even with the injuries, so missing the playoffs would be an extremely unlikely situation. However, a No. 9 or 10 seed in the Play-In Tournament could be where the team's floor is.
A lot of things would have to go wrong for Orlando to be outside of the playoff picture, but that could be the direction the Magic go in if they cannot stay healthy.
Likeliest: Playoff growth, but still a step away
The Magic should have a good chance to compete in the Eastern Conference this season. The franchise hasn't won a playoff series since 2010, but that drought has a good chance of ending this season.
Based on the team's acquisitions and growth, there's reason to believe the Magic can win a playoff series this season.
It will be difficult to see the Magic jump from being .500 to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance or beyond, but Orlando has one of the best rosters in the league that should be running deep into the spring.
