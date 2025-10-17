One key factor will dictate Magic this season
The Orlando Magic are going into the season with improving health as Jalen Suggs works towards a return to the lineup.
While Suggs did not play at all in the preseason, he has a chance to be available for the team's season opener against the Miami Heat. ESPN insider Ohm Youngmisuk stressed the importance of the Magic getting and staying healthy during the season.
"The Magic are getting healthier, and that is a big deal. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner started camp healthy after both dealt with oblique injuries last season; they missed a combined total of 58 regular-season games. Orlando isn't whole yet, though. Guard Jalen Suggs is still slowly making his way back from left knee surgery and Mo Wagner remains out with a torn left ACL sustained in December 2024," Youngmisuk wrote.
Magic health remains important going into regular season
The Magic have often been burdened by injuries over the years. The one season where things went relatively smooth, the 2023-24 campaign, saw them move all the way up to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The roster is also constructed in a way to where the team is build to contend now more than ever before. That should put the Magic in a great spot for the upcoming season.
"In the meantime, Banchero, Wagner and the rest of the Magic will try to develop chemistry as quickly as possible with new addition Desmond Bane while hoping to drastically improve on their league-worst 31.8% 3-point shooting last season," Youngmisuk wrote.
"The Magic have started out camp playing faster, focusing on getting out in transition and using defense to create offense. Through the first three preseason games, the Magic averaged 104 possessions. They averaged a league-low 96.5 last season. The most important thing will be going into the season with Banchero, Wagner and Bane healthy and hoping Suggs can add to the team once he is ready."
The Magic are putting their finishing touches on training camp and the final roster before getting ready for the regular season. Their first game at home against the Miami Heat tips off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
