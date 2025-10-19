Desmond Bane could hold key to Magic's success this season
The Orlando Magic are excited to have Desmond Bane as a key player for their roster this season.
Bane, 27, is entering his first season with the Magic after five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he grew every year. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley explained why Bane is so important for the Magic and how he is fitting in with the team.
“I think he’s been great. I think he’s playing selfless, sharing the basketball, moving, you know you draw up a couple things and people understand exactly what he’s able to do," Mosley said after the Magic's preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans.
"I mean, he’s played against this team a ton being out West. So, they know exactly how to scout him and he’s doing the right thing, making the right plays, his communication has been at an all-time high, just to be able to get the guys in the right spots, getting them together and settling the group down.”
Bane gives Magic different look
The crown jewel of Bane's game is his 3-point abilities, helping the Magic as someone who can shoot over 40 percent from distance. However, it's the intangibles that makes Bane the correct fit for the Magic moving forward.
Bane's ability to connect the entire offense is why the Magic gave up four first-round picks to acquire him this offseason. He can create plays for everyone on the floor, taking some of the weight off of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's shoulders.
If Bane is able to create for others on the floor like Banchero and Wagner have been able to do, the Magic will be in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference in the upcoming season.
Bane and the Magic are just a few days away from the start of the regular season. Their first game comes at home on Wednesday when they take on the Southeast Division rival Miami Heat. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it out of market on NBA League Pass.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic get good injury news on Jalen Suggs
3 possible scenarios for Magic entering season
Magic president explains why team has open roster spot
One key factor will dictate Magic this season
Magic stars Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner ready for regular season