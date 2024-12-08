Burning Questions for Orlando Magic Without Banchero and Now Franz Wagner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Now what?
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is out indefinitely with a torn right oblique muscle. The Magic say he'll be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Twenty-five games into the season, the same injury has struck down Orlando's two best players: leading scorer and returning All-Star Paolo Banchero and now Wagner, who has been playing like an All-Star.
Banchero has missed 20 games and still has no official timetable for a return. In his absence, Wagner had assumed leadership of the Magic offense, averaging 26.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Thanks to Wagner's reliable production and a league-leading defense, the Magic are 16-9, third in the Eastern Conference.
And now? Orlando will spend some time without either of their top options.
The Magic must cope with another abrupt reset. Here are some of the immediate questions.
How many games might Wagner miss?
Orlando has seen the last of Franz Wagner on a basketball court in 2024.
In the four weeks before he will be re-evaluated, the Magic play 11 games, 12 should they advance to the NBA Cup Final. Add another 20 games before the All-Star Game break in February. That's not to say Wagner would be out until then, but rather just laying out the road ahead.
This is the first significant injury of Wagner's career — same as Banchero. Wagner had missed only 15 games in his three previous NBA seasons. Banchero had missed 12 before his torn oblique. Since both have been on the team, there's been only one game where both were unavailable.
This rotten luck means the Magic must somehow manage without 50-plus points and 10-plus rebounds and assists a game. Which begs the next question ...
Without Franz or Paolo, who becomes the Magic's No. 1 option?
Whenever asked in the past five weeks, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley made it clear: There is no replicating what Paolo Banchero does. Then Franz Wagner stepped into the alpha role and thrived. The baton now passes to Jalen Suggs.
He is the unquestioned pacesetter of the Magic's elite defense, but in year four with the Magic Suggs has never been required to lead the offense.
In 2023-24, as a complementary creator and initiator with Banchero and Wagner, Suggs had his best season as a pro: nearly 13 points a game while making almost 40 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Without Banchero this year, Suggs has been less efficient as the Magic's No. 2 scoring option. Now, he figures to have the ball in his hands nearly every possession, tasked for the first time with leading the offense and creating his own. His new $150-million contract solidified the Magic's faith in Suggs as a key contributor. Soon, they will learn about him as the top option, but he will need help.
Suggs is already averaging career highs this year in minutes, points and shot attempts. So, the Magic may ask more of $66-million offseason addition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and second-year guard Anthony Black. Jett Howard and Cole Anthony also should see a bump in consistent minutes on the back end of the Magic's rotation.
Orlando stayed afloat without Banchero by getting a lot from Franz and enough from everyone else. Now, they'll need a lot of Jalen and a lot of everyone else.
Who will start in Franz's place?
Orlando likely reverts to starting Tristan da Silva on the wing. The rookie from Colorado made 14 starts in Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.'s absence, averaging 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He had returned to the second unit with Carter back as a starter.
The Magic also could start Black, another ballhandler who has defensive chops and a 6-foot-8 frame to go with them. Black frees up Suggs and Caldwell-Pope for feet-set threes.
