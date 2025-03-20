Cold Stretches Haunt Magic in 116-108 Loss to Streaking Rockets
ORLANDO, Fla. –– A well-traveled adage defines the NBA as a make-or-miss league.
The Orlando Magic didn't make enough shots Wednesday night to keep pace with the Houston Rockets — ultimately their undoing in a 116-108 home loss.
The third quarter said it all. The Magic made only seven of 21 field goal attempts as the Rockets methodically built a 16-point lead.
With 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Magic are 32-38. They remain eighth in the Eastern Conference and are likely headed for the play-in tournament.
The Rockets extended the NBA's longest active winning streak to eight games.
After a statement victory at Cleveland on the weekend, Orlando has yet to win consecutive games without a week's rest between them since before Christmas (Dec. 21-23, 2024).
While the previous meeting between the inter-conference foes was a low-scoring struggle, Wednesday's game was one of multiple runs.
The Magic made seven of their first 12 shots and forced Houston to burn two timeouts in under seven minutes. The Rockets defense responded with a 2-3 zone and scored 16 of the final 20 points in the final 5:12 to take a 28-23 lead after 12 minutes.
Orlando opened the second quarter by knocking down shots and converting Houston's turnovers into points. An 18-5 run gave the Magic a 41-33 lead, but again, it wouldn't hold.
Fred VanVleet capped the Rockets' 23-11 run with a buzzer-beating three and Houston led 56-52 at halftime.
Houston dominated the third quarter, outscoring ice-cold Orlando 32-20. The Magic's offense twice got within six points in the game's final minute, but the outcome was never in doubt..
Paolo Banchero led Magic scorers with 31 points. Franz Wagner (20), Goga Bitadze (19 with eight rebounds), Cory Joseph (13) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10) also finished in double figures.
Jalen Green's 26 points led a group of six Houston players to finish with at least 13 points.
Cole Anthony missed a fifth game with a left big toe strain.
Up Next
Orlando travels to Washington D.C., for a one-off road game against the Wizards on Friday, March 21, at 7 p.m. ET.
