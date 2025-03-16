Magic Snap Cavaliers' 16-Game Win Streak with 108-103 Road Triumph
CLEVELAND –– When the Cleveland Cavaliers entertained the visiting Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon, the league-leading hosts did so riding a franchise-record winning streak.
Sixteen straight opponents had tried the 56-win Cavs, and they'd be going for a 17th-straight win inside Rocket Arena – a building they'd been nearly impenetrable in this year.
Yet, behind a 61-43 second-half advantage, Orlando dealt the Cavaliers just their fifth home loss of the season with a 108-103 victory.
In a contest that saw 19 lead changes, the Magic's unlikely victory improved the Magic to 32-37 this season. The victory also concluded a 3-2 road trip for Orlando and helped them avoid a sweep in the season series to Cleveland.
Despite an overall inefficient night, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 46 points on 14-of-41 shooting.
Wendell Carter Jr. posted a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit three triples on his way to scoring 15 points. Anthony Black scored 17 points off Orlando's bench.
Orlando's triumph reversed fate from the two previous meetings this year. Losses this year came in this same building the first night of November in the Magic's first night without Paolo Banchero, then by 40 points at the Kia Center in late February.
Sunday's nationally televised matinee got off to a similar start. Cleveland led 38-25 after 12 minutes, shooting 61.5 percent from the field and forcing seven Magic turnovers to comfortably control the game at the quarter break.
Orlando's defense then settled, slowing down the NBA's most potent offense and let its own catch up and knot the score at 43-all with four minutes to play in the first half.
However, the good work was quickly undone with a 17-4 Cavalier run into the halftime horn, capped off with a De'Andre Hunter three, and the Magic again were down 13.
It was a different story on the other side of halftime. The Magic outscored the Cavaliers 35-23 coming out of the break, setting up a thrilling finish down the stretch. The Magic's resilience then carried them through to a 26-20 final-quarter and, ultimately, the streak-snapping victory.
After a two-game absence because of a left big toe strain, Cole Anthony returned to action Sunday on a minute restriction. However, after only six minutes of action, Anthony exited the contest dealing with the and did not return as
Up Next
Orlando hosts the Houston Rockets at the Kia Center on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- THE DEFIBRILLATOR: How Cory Joseph still lives up to a self-given moniker from over a decade ago. CLICK HERE
- MORAL VICTORIES NOT ENOUGH: It's "nut-cutting time" for the Orlando Magic as only 14 games remain this regular season. CLICK HERE
- EFFORT BEHIND HOUSTAN'S HOT SHOOTING: "The kid just works," Jamahl Mosley said after Caleb Houstan's season-high night in Minnesota. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS A TWO-WAY STAR: Franz Wagner made history Monday night. He's become one of the NBA's most impactful all-around players. CLICK HERE
- GARY REMAINS 'A PRO': "You can't ask for a more helpful vet," Jett Howard said of 11-year pro Gary Harris. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO NOMINATED FOR EAST POTW: Orlando's third-year pro is back in All-Star form. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.