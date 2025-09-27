Desmond Bane gushes about Tyus Jones' locker room fit with Magic
The Orlando Magic got the offseason started in mid-June by trading four first-round picks (plus a future swap), plus Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony to the Memphis Grizzlies for sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane.
It was one of the biggest moves made during the summer. But the Magic followed suit by adding point guard Tyus Jones -- who was teammates with Bane in Memphis -- to a one-year, $7 million deal.
Bane recently appeared on the Kevin O'Connor show, gushing about Jones' locker rim fit -- as well as disclosing a fascinating nickname that his former Grizzlies teammates had for the 10-year veteran.
"In the locker room, he's going to be fantastic as well. We called him 'Stones' in Memphis because some of the big shots he made, but he's also like a 'rock' to a team. A guy who people can lean on and know exactly what you get from Tyus. He's never too cool to hang out, crack jokes. But whenever you're on the court, it's super serious. He's going to be huge for us and help guys like [Jase Richardson], [Jalen Suggs], Anthony Black -- all of those guys, really show them the ropes and what it's like to have longevity in this league as a point guard."- Desmond Bane
Jones, 29, was Bane's teammate for Bane's first three seasons (2020-23) before Jones had a pair of one-year stints with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, respectively. In 81 games with Phoenix a year ago, Jones averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists, shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.
He's been an oft-steady presence over his career. Jones is a very good playmaker and respectable 3-point shooter -- which were two massive Magic needs entering the offseason. There's no doubt that he will be important to the Magic's young guard room, especially if Jalen Suggs misses any time at the start of the season with his knee injury.
You can follow Matt Hanifan on Twitter/X here, and you can find the rest of our Orlando Magic coverage here!