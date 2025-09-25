Desmond Bane on Joining the Magic: ‘Winning Is Everything’
Newly acquired Orlando Magic star Desmond Bane recently joined The Sixth Man Show podcast with Jonathan Osborne and Kevin Tucker, offering fans his first extended conversation since arriving in Orlando. Bane opened up about his new teammates, early impressions of the city, and his belief in what this Magic group can become.
Bane praised the Magic organization for making his transition smooth, saying the team has done a great job welcoming him and making Orlando feel like home for him and his family. It’s his first time playing anywhere other than Memphis, and that change isn’t lost on him.
One of the early standouts for Bane has been head coach Jamahl Mosley. “He’s a players’ coach… he’s a very good connector,” Bane said, noting how Mosley’s ability to bring people together can help foster both a winning culture and a tight-knit locker room.
Bane also shared his long-time respect for the Magic, calling them a “rugged team” under Mosley’s leadership. That toughness, he believes, will be even more dangerous now that he’s in the mix. As one of the league’s premier shooters -- a career 41% from three. Bane immediately addresses one of Orlando’s biggest needs. The Magic shot just 31.8% as a team from deep last season, and his presence gives them a much-needed weapon on the perimeter.
When asked about conference competition, Bane didn’t shy away. He acknowledged that players often view the Western Conference as tougher, but he sees opportunity in the East. With Orlando’s young core and steady culture, he believes the Magic have the foundation to win and compete for the top. Still, Bane stressed perspective: “Things change so fast in this league. You have to take it one day at a time.”
It's a long season and many things can change, but the belief is in the building, even in a newcomer from Desmond Bane. The Magic are deep and there is a path for them to take that leap and be a part of something special like Bane said.
Bane’s central theme: “Winning is everything.” Is a message that fits the moment for a Magic team eager to climb higher, and it reflects the mindset he’s bringing into this new chapter.
The conversation also highlighted the strength of the platform itself. Jonathan Osborne and Kevin Tucker guided the interview with ease, asking the right questions and letting Bane’s personality shine through. Their balance of basketball insight and fan-centric curiosity made for one of the most engaging episodes with the kind of dialogue that reminds you why everyone has some belief in what's happening in Orlando.
