Orlando Magic’s most significant acquisition gets big ESPN jump
After five seasons playing as a top-three player for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Orlando Magic made an aggressive trade to acquire Desmond Bane to fulfill a similar role.
After confirmation for several teams in the Eastern Conference dealing with injuries to their star players, it could have been argued that the Magic were already contenders as long as health didn’t derail their season, as it did last year. Now, the addition of Bane solidifies their contender status, as they are projected to win more than 51 games next season. ESPN breaks down why Bane deserved a significant rise in their top 100 NBA player rankings, and how he addresses a major flaw for the Magic.
“For the first time in his career, Bane has a new home,” the article wrote. “And the Magic are confident that he will be the missing component that helps Orlando go deeper in the playoffs. Bane is a 41% career 3-point shooter who averaged 19.2 points last season, addressing perhaps Orlando's biggest need. Bane is tasked with helping open things up for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner with his perimeter shooting, and he can provide leadership with his playoff experience that includes getting to the second round in 2021-22.”
Fresh off winning gold, Magic star Franz Wagner facing expectations
Entering his fifth season in the NBA, Franz Wagner is coming off the best season of his career and his first time winning gold at EuroBasket this summer. As impressive as these last few months have been, he still feels like he can reach another level.
The Orlando Magic have also kept up with Wagner’s timeline following their aggressive offseason moves to solidify themselves as true contenders in the Eastern Conference. Despite his significant leap in ESPN’s top 100 players ranking, they suggest health is the main flaw that can hold him back.
“Wagner is coming off a summer in which he helped Germany win EuroBasket gold,” the article wrote. “Now, he will try to help Paolo Banchero and the Magic win the East. Orlando made moves to contend in the East, not just this season but for the foreseeable future, with the addition of Desmond Bane. Wagner will be a big part of that. He took a step forward last season by increasing his scoring average from 19.7 points in 2023-24 to 24.2. His assists and rebounding averages went up, but his shooting has to improve. Wagner missed 20 straight games last season with an oblique injury. An entirely healthy season from Wagner could lead to bigger things for him and the Magic.”
Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Wagner played only six games together last season. Outside of health, one aspect Wagner can improve upon is his perimeter shooting. After his first two seasons hovering around 35.8 percent, his three-point shooting has taken a significant drop in the following two seasons to 28.8 percent, despite his attempts increasing.
