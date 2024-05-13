Game 'Starting to Slow Down' For Magic SF Caleb Houstan
ORLANDO — Caleb Houstan was one of many players whose role fluctuated over the course of the season for the Orlando Magic.
Houstan's role varied from having a stretch where he started seven straight games for the Magic and to not even stepping on the court in four of their seven games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. With the variance in his role in his second season, Houstan noted the growth he felt he had made.
"The more you play, the more you get comfortable [and] the better you get," Houstan said. "It definitely helped me in my second year being more confident out there, knowing the game more [and] knowing what to expect. [The] game definitely started to slow down a little bit for me."
Houstan started 13 games and appeared in 59, averaging 4.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He shot 38.8 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Houstan had nine games where he made at least three 3-pointers, including one in which he made seven and scored a career-high 25 points in Orlando's 117-110 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks.
While it's too early to tell if Houstan will carve out a consistent role next season, it's not far-fetched to believe his future will depend largely on what the team decides to do this offseason. If Orlando is still high on Houstan developing into a 3-point shooter, he could have more consistent playing time next year, but if the Magic opt to make a big move like signing Paul George, Klay Thompson or Malik Monk, the second-year forward may deal with more of the same or have a diminished role.
