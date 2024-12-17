Gary Harris Practices with Magic Tuesday, Working Toward Return
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic guard Gary Haris has missed nine consecutive games with a left hamstring strain that he suffered Nov. 25 at Charlotte.
However, a potential return from said ailment could soon be on the horizon.
Harris was able to practice with the Magic on Tuesday, signaling a close proximity to possible in-game action.
"We'll see how he responds," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Tuesday. "But as of right now, just watching him walk off the court, I think he looks okay."
The 11th-year guard has played 17 games and made two starts this season, averaging 4.1 points and shooting 37 percent from three. Filling a predominant bench role, his 16.6 minutes per game are the second-fewest of his career.
Harris is a possible floor-spacer for an Orlando offense in desperate need of a perimeter scoring threat. The Magic are the league's worst three-point shooting team, hitting just 30.8 percent of their 37.3 attempts a night.
He completed some movements during Saturday's practice ahead of the team's Sunday contest versus the Knicks and was listed as questionable before being downgraded to out. He's slowly progressed through ball-handling drills and pregame shooting slots while he's been out of action, but Tuesday's practice was the first he was able to fully complete.
Orlando hosts Oklahoma City on Thursday for the second of a seven-game homestand. If Harris is back and available, the magic will have its full compliment of heathy players sans Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who are still each sidelined with a torn right oblique.
The Magic will again practice Wednesday. They then host the Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night in the Kia Center.
TNT will have the broadcast.
