Giannis, Dame Spoil Banchero's Return in Thriller Over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. – In a game that featured 12 lead changes and went down the wire on Friday night, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley whittled his team's 109-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks down to one simple word: details.
"Two first-half free-throw line box outs for five points. Free-throw line, 18-for-26. Three-point game," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. "The details. The little things matter, the margin of error."
The Magic putting forth such an impressive effort on the second night of a back-to-back was still worthy of credit, and Paolo Banchero's long-awaited return finally came Friday night.
By posting 34 points on 11-21 shooting with five threes, including 15 in the fourth quarter, then adding seven rebounds and three assists in 26 and a half minutes, Banchero's feature night lived up to the billing.
"I didn't see that one coming, I can tell you that," said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley postgame regarding Banchero's return. "But that's who he is. The kid's been working his tail off to get back in.
"Again, this tells you how much he wants to go get after it.... I mean, he's a star for a reason. Coming back and getting 34 [points], seven [rebounds] and three [assists] is not a bad night for your first time back in over two months."
To be exact, 34 games had passed since he last touched the floor. Banchero admitted postgame that he, like his coach, didn't expect such a scoring outburst in his first game back.
"I think the only way I really know how to go about it is just to try and be myself as best I can," Banchero said. "I just tried to go out there and act like I had been playing, even though I knew it wasn't going to be the same. I knew I was going to be playing less minutes, so I just wanted to give those minutes all I [had] and put forth great effort in my time playing.
His leading efforts fell just short, however, as the combined efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard spoiled the Magic's welcome-back party. All told, the All-Pro duo tallied 70 points. A month ago, the same pairing went for 65 points in the NBA Cup quarterfinal, another tightly contested game decided late.
How tough of a cover are they? "Big time," Mosley said. "They're All-Stars, Hall of Fame players for a reason."
The result dropped the Magic to 22-18 and ties the two teams in the East standings at 12.5 games back of top-seed Cleveland. With a 2-0 season series lead, the Bucks took over the fourth seed.
Besides Banchero, Cole Anthony (18 pts), Tristan da Silva (16 points, 10 rebounds for his first career double-double) and Anthony Black (15 pts) also finished in double figures for the Magic. Orlando shot 43 percent from the field and 14-40 from three. As Mosley noted, his team gave itself a chance to go get the back-and-forth affair.
Milwaukee shot 51.8 percent from the field, outscoring Orlando 31-25 in the final 12 minutes to turn a three-point deficit to a three-point victory.
While the Magic got their No. 1 option back, more injury issues remained. Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the game in the second quarter and did not return. He was ruled out early in the third quarter with a sore left knee after just 11 minutes of action. And, at the end of the third quarter, Jett Howard limped off with a left ankle sprain and did not return.
As for Banchero?
"I feel alright, a little sore."
Up Next
The Magic conclude their brief three-game, weekend-long homestand by hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET for the fourth and final regular season matchup between the two teams.
