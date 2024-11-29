How to Watch Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets on Friday, November 29
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are set for a weekend series inside the Barclays Center this Friday and Sunday, part of a five-game road trip that tips off this evening at 7:30 p.m. ET for the Magic.
Orlando has won 10 of 11 games since its last five-game road trip that started the month of November. Now, Orlando looks to start December off on the right foot and keep their momentum up.
Brooklyn is making steady progress in year one under new head coach Jordi Fernandez, who just took his team west and swept a three-game road trip versus Sacramento, Golden State and Phoenix.
Orlando is 13-7 and Brooklyn is 9-10. Friday's game is an NBA Cup Group Play game – a competition the Magic are 2-0 in and the Nets are 1-2 in.
How to Watch Magic at Nets
Who: Orlando Magic (13-7, 2-0) at Brooklyn Nets (9-10, 1-2)
What: Emirates NBA Cup Group Play game
When: Friday, November 29, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, YES Network, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -4.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 116, Brooklyn 101 on 10/25/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 23.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 46.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 41.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
- Moe Wagner: 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 55.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT%
Brooklyn Nets
- Cam Johnson: 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 48.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
- Dorian Finney-Smith: 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 46.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT%
- Jalen Wilson: 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 45.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT%
MORE: Magic-Nets Injury Report – who's in, who's out for Orlando and Brooklyn Friday night?
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach Wednesday night, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 116-150 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets: Fernandez is in his first season as an NBA head coach. After the Nets' season-opening loss on Wednesday, he's 9-10 all-time. Prior to taking control on the Nets' sideline, he was an assistant with Sacramento and Denver. He was the head coach of the Canton Charge after serving as an assistant, and also a development coach with Cleveland. He served as the head coach for Team Canada during this summer's Olympics.
