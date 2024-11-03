How to Watch Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Nov. 3
The Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks enter Sunday night's clash against one another on the first leg of a back-to-back. Tipoff between the two teams is set for 7:30 p.m. ET inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas.
The Magic come in two nights removed from a 120-109 loss at Cleveland that dropped them to 3-3. On this five-game road trip, Orlando hasn't only lost both games on this swing thus far, but also lost All-Star forward Paolo Banchero for an indefinite period to a torn oblique injury.
Dallas enters on two full days removed from a loss on Halloween night to Houston 108-102. Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored 29 and 28 points, respectively, but Dallas dropped to 3-2 on the season.
How to Watch Magic at Mavericks
Who: Orlando Magic (3-3) at Dallas Mavericks (3-2)
When: Sunday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Dallas minus-7.5
Last Meeting: Dallas 131, Orlando 121 on 1/29/24
Leading Scorers (active)
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 46.3 FG%, 38.3 3PT%
- Franz Wagner: 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 49.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 55.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic: 27.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 38.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT%
- Kyrie Irving: 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 47.9 FG%, 59.4 3PT%
- Klay Thompson: 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 43.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT%
- P.J. Washington: 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 43.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 106-146 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks: Kidd is in his fourth season in charge on the Mavericks sidelines. Drafted by the franchise in 1994, he was a 10x All-Star, 5x All-NBA performer, 4x All-Defensive First Team selection and won the 2011 NBA title as a player. In his coaching career, he's been the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and now the Mavericks. Between his stint with Milwaukee and Dallas, he was an assistant coach on staff for the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 NBA title.
