How to Watch Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Nov. 6
INDIANAPOLIS – The Orlando Magic's five-game road trip concludes with a 7 p.m. ET game against the Indiana Pacers inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday evening.
Orlando's most recent loss (102-86 to Oklahoma City on Monday) was the Magic's fourth in a row., dropping them to 3-5 this year. A win over the Pacers would prevent the Magic from going winless on this five-game road trip in the first portion of the season as they adjust to life without Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique.)
Indiana earned a 134-127 win over Dallas on Monday evening, a night after the Magic fell in the same building by 23 points. Seven scorers surpassed 10 points for the Pacers, led by Myles Turner's 30 and Tyrese Haliburton's 25.
How to Watch Magic at Pacers
Who: Orlando Magic (3-5) at Indiana Pacers (3-4)
When: Wednesday, November 6, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Indiana -7
Last Meeting: Orlando 119, Indiana 115 on 10/28/24
Leading Scorers (active)
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Franz Wagner: 17.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 47.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
Indiana Pacers
- Pascal Siakam: 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 55.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT%
- Myles Turner: 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 49.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT%
- Bennedict Mathurin: 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 53.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT%
- Tyrese Haliburton: 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 38.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT%
- Obi Toppin: 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 54.9 FG%, 26.4 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 106-148 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers: Carlisle is in his 23rd season manning NBA sidelines as a head coach and his eighth with the Indiana Pacers – the fourth of this second stint. Prior to being the man in charge in Indianapolis, Carlisle spent 13 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, including the 2010-11 title year. Before Dallas, he spent four more seasons with the Pacers and two with the Detroit Pistons. Before being a head coach, he was an assistant with the Pacers, Portland Trailblazers and New Jersey Nets. Carlisle is alone in 11th in all-time wins as an NBA head coach (946).
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-PACERS INJURY REPORT: Both Orlando and Indiana will be without key contributors for Wednesday night's matchup. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-THUNDER RECAP: The Magic got "phenomenal looks" Jamahl Mosley said, but they didn't have the points to show for it in a 16-point loss to OKC. CLICK HERE
- TdS SHINES WITH ALTERED ROTATIONS: Magic rookie Tristan da Silva got his first moments of real playing time Friday night in Cleveland and made the most of it. CLICK HERE
- OPPORTUNITY IN BANCHERO'S UNWELCOME INJURY: "What we talked about this morning as a group was, it sucks," Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of the torn oblique injury that will sideline All-Star Paolo Banchero. At the same time, "it's an opportunity for guys to step up in their role." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC BURNING QUESTIONS AFTER PAOLO'S INJURY: The outlook for the Orlando Magic's 2024-25 season shifted Thursday night as they face a lengthy stretch without their do-everything All-Star. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO OUT INDEFINITELY: A torn right oblique will sideline Paolo Banchero for the foreseeable future. DETAILS
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.