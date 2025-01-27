How to Watch Orlando Magic at Miami Heat on Monday, January 27
MIAMI – The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat square off Monday night in a crucial fourth and final regular season matchup. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. from the Kaseya Center in South Beach.
Orlando has won two of three between the division rivals this season, meaning a win on Monday night would clinch the season series and playoff head-to-head tiebreaker versus the Heat, which could become important come April.
The 24-23 Magic snapped a five-game losing skid on Saturday night, defeating the visiting Detroit Pistons behind a 42-point fourth-quarter and 64 combined points from the reunited duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
The 22-22 Heat are looking to win a second straight game after defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening.
How to Watch Magic at Heat
Who: Orlando Magic (24-23, 7th in East) at Miami Heat (22-22, 8th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Monday, January 27, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Sun, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -1
Last Meeting: Miami 88, Orlando 87 on 12/26/24
Injury Report
Who's playing for Orlando and Miami on Monday night?
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 46.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 44.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs (questionable): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze (questionable): 9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 61.9 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 41.7 FG%, 31.2 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 40.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT%
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro: 24.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 47.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT%
- Jimmy Butler: 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 54.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT%
- Bam Adebayo: 15.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 45.4 FG%, 27.4 3PT%
- Terry Rozier: 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 40.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT%
- Duncan Robinson: 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 42.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 127-166 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat: Spoelstra is a Heat-lifer, starting as a video coordinator in 1995 and working his way up the ladder to head coach ahead of the 2008-2009 season. Since then, he's been rightfully heralded as one of the best coaches in the NBA. He's lead the Heat to the Finals six times in his time on the Mimia sidelines, winning two titles in 2011-12 and 2012-13. In 2022, he was named as one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- FAMILIARITY BRINGS RESULTS FOR MAGIC'S CORE TRIO: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero took the floor together for the first time since Oct. 30 on Saturday night. The results showed them what they're capable of. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FOCUS TURNS INWARD AS HEALTH RETURNS: The Magic know they have to play better, but "we're at a point of the season now that it's time to kind of step it up and do that," Cory Joseph said. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS BACK: "It was a long process and I'm not the most patient person, so [it was] not that easy for me, but it feels good to be done with it," Franz Wagner said Thursday. CLICK HERE
- HAVE MAGIC'S INJURIES CAUGHT UP TO THEM?: With several contributors missing time, the Magic have skidded as of late. But their mounting casualties are no excuse, they say. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.