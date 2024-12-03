How to Watch Orlando Magic at New York Knicks in NBA Cup Game on Tuesday, December 3
NEW YORK – Tuesday's NBA Cup East Group A clash between the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks won't just decide who advances to the tournament's knockout round as the group's top dog. It'll be seen by a national TV audience inside Madison Square Garden, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Orlando has won 12 of its last 13 games – two six-game win streaks sandwiching one loss at the LA Clippers nearly two weeks ago.
New York is 7-3 in its last 10 outings.
While NBA Cup implications are obviously massive, the Magic and Knicks also occupy the third and fourth spot in the East standings, respectively. These games also count for the regular season standings as well, meaning there's plenty at stake Tuesday night.
How to Watch Magic at Knicks
Who: Orlando Magic (15-7, 3-0) at New York Knicks (12-8, 3-0)
What: Emirates NBA Cup Game
When: Tuesday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
TV: TNT (national TV exclusive)
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: New York -5
Last Meeting: New York 98, Orlando 74 on 3/8/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 46.4 FG%, 33.8 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 41.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
- Moe Wagner: 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 55.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT%
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson: 25.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 48.6 FG%, 41.1 3PT%
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 25.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 53.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT%
- OG Anunoby: 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 48.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT%
- Mikal Bridges: 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 46.6 FG%, 33.1 3PT%
- Josh Hart: 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 59.0 FG%, 38.2 3PT%
- Miles McBride: 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 46.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT%
MORE: Magic-Knicks Injury Report – who's in, who's out for Orlando and New York Tuesday night?
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach Wednesday night, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 118-150 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Toom Thibodeau, New York Knicks: Thibodeau is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Knicks, having led New York to the playoffs in three of the five seasons he's been at the helm. At 66 years old, he's in his third head coaching position, having held the same position in Minnesota and Chicago before New York. Prior to becoming a head coach, Thibodeau was an assistant with Boston, Houston, the Knicks, Philadelphia, San Antonio and the Timberwolves. He's a two-time NBA Coach of the Year – one of 11 coaches in league history to win the honor more than once.
