How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, January 10
ORLANDO, Fla. – On the second night of a back-to-back, the Orlando Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night inside the Kia Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET.
Orlando is sandwiched in the middle of a three-games-in-four-days stretch. The Magic were beaten comfortably 104-89 by the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, dropping them to 22-17 this season. Their grasp on the fourth seed in the East is down to a one-game lead.
The Bucks come in off a day of rest, having defeated the San Antonio Spurs 121-105 at home Wednesday night. At 19-16, they're hot on the Magic's tail for the last spot of home-court advantage in the East's playoff picture.
It's the second matchup between the two teams this year, but the first one that was originally scheduled. An NBA cup quarterfinal matchup a month ago to the day altered that plan, however.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks
Who: Orlando Magic (22-17) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-16)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Friday, January 10, 2025, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Wisconsin, NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Milwaukee -6.5
Last Meeting: Milwaukee 114, Orlando 109 on 12/10/24
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero (questionable Thurs. vs. MIN): 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 49.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 62.0 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 42.0 FG%, 31.7 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 41.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT%
Milwaukee Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 59.9 FG%
- Damian Lillard: 24.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 44.0 FG%, 37.6 3PT%
- Bobby Portis: 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 46.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT%
- Brook Lopez: 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 48.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT%
- Khris Middleton: 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 43.8FG%, 38.5 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 125-160 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks: Rivers is in his first full campaign with the Bucks after taking over for Adrian Griffin in the middle of the 2023-24 season. His coaching career began with the Magic in 1999-2000, when at age 38, he led the Magic to a 41-41 record and won the NBA's Coach of the Year award. He's a former NBA champion with the 2008 Boston Celtics, and has spent parts of 26 seasons manning NBA sidelines. Milwaukee is the fifth team he's coached, with previous stops in Orlando, Boston, Los Angeles with the Clippers and Philadelphia. As part of the NBA's 75 year anniversary celebration during the 2021-22 season, Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.
