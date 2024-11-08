How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, November 8
ORLANDO, Fla. – It's home sweet home for the Orlando Magic on Friday evening, who return back after a winless five-game road trip to tipoff a five-game homestand by welcoming in the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
The Magic fell 118-111 on Wednesday evening after clawing back from an 18-point deficit to take the lead, and cutting two separate 11-point margins to two. Orlando went 0-5 on the trip and sits at 3-6, but made signs of progress in short bursts. Now, they hope to parlay it into wins.
The first chance to do so comes against the Pelicans, who fell to the undefeated Cavaliers Wednesday night by nine points. Bruised and battered in similar fashion to the Magic, New Orleans has had unfortunate injury luck after an offseason that potentially positioned them to better compete in the vaunted Western Conference this season.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pelicans
Who: Orlando Magic (3-6) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-6)
When: Friday, November 8, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Orlando -4.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 117, New Orleans 108 on 4/3/24
Leading Scorers (active)
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 47.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 45.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 50.0 FG%, 23.8 3PT%
New Orleans Pelicans
- Brandon Ingram: 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 49.4 FG%, 36.1 3PT%
- Zion Williamson: 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Brandon Boston Jr.: 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 47.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT%
- Jose Alvarado: 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 41.0 FG%, 42.2 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 106-149 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans: Green is in his fourth season as an NBA head coach – all having come with the Pelicans. Before becoming the head coach of the Pels, Green was an assistant for Phoenix and Golden State. A native of Detroit, Green played 12 years in the NBA, including seven seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also suited up for the Hornets, Hawks, Clippers and Magic during his time in the league as a player.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-PELS INJURY REPORT: Several key names are out of action, and two others' status are up in air heading into the Friday night contest. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-PACERS RECAP: Orlando learned tough lessons about the razor-thin margins for error in the NBA on Wednesday night in a 118-111 loss to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.