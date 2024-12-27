How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks on Friday, December 27
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks meet for the third time this season – and this month – Friday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
The Magic have a quick turnaround on the second night of a back-to-back, hoping to wash away the taste of a last-second loss at the hands of the Miami Heat on Thursday. Orlando enters 19-13 this season and fourth in the East.
New York pulled off a thriller versus San Antonio their last time out, dueling with the Spurs in a down-to-the-wire win on Christmas Day at the Garden. They sit at 20-10 this season and are a spot above the Magic in the conferece.
New York currently holds a 2-0 season series lead.
How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks
Who: Orlando Magic (19-13) vs. New York Knicks (20-10)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Friday, December 27, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, MSG, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: New York -6.5
Last Meeting: New York 100, Orlando 91 on 12/15/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 40.8 FG%, 30.1 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 64.7 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 40.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 43.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT%
New York Knicks
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 24.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 53.8 FG%, 44.7 3PT%
- Jalen Brunson: 24.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 48.0 FG%, 42.2 3PT%
- Mikal Bridges: 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 50.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT%
- OG Anunoby: 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 47.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Josh Hart: 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 58.3 FG%, 39.8 3PT%
- Miles McBride: 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 43.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 121-156 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Toom Thibodeau, New York Knicks: Thibodeau is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Knicks, having led New York to the playoffs in three of the five seasons he's been at the helm. At 66 years old, he's in his third head coaching position, having held the same position in Minnesota and Chicago before New York. Prior to becoming a head coach, Thibodeau was an assistant with Boston, Houston, the Knicks, Philadelphia, San Antonio and the Timberwolves. He's a two-time NBA Coach of the Year – one of 11 coaches in league history to win the honor more than once.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-HEAT RECAP: Turnovers and a too-large three-point disparity saw the Magic squander a chance at victory Thursday night vs. Miami. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO'S LATEST STEPS OF PROGRESS: All eyes were trained toward Paolo Banchero during the Magic's Dec. 26 shootaround as he continues rehabbing a torn right oblique. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FAST-TRACK da SILVA'S PROCESS: Reflecting on the first third of his rookie season, Tristan da Silva is thankful for the opportunity and trust to "figure it out on the fly." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.