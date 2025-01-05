How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz on Sunday, January 5
ORLANDO, Fla. – After splitting their road trip this past week, the Orlando Magic return home for a quick pit stop versus the Utah Jazz. Tipoff Sunday evening is set for 6:30 p.m. from the Kia Center.
Orlando, sitting at 21-15, comes in after a relatively comfortable victory over the Toronto Raptors north of the border Friday night. But the Magic will be without its top four scorers due to injury in taking on the visiting Jazz.
Utah will also be on the second night of a back-to-back, getting the second leg of the Miami-Orlando double-header that's common of teams visiting the Sunshine State. The Jazz beat the Heat by 36 points at the Kaseya Center Saturday.
This is the first of two meetings between the squads this season.
How to Watch Magic vs. Jazz
Who: Orlando Magic (21-15) vs. Utah Jazz (8-25)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, January 5, 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, KJZZ14, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -5.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 115, Utah 107 on 2/29/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Goga Bitadze: 9.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 63.1 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 43.4 FG%, 35.8 3PT%
Utah Jazz
- Lauri Markannen: 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 42.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT%
- John Collins: 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 52.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT%
- Collin Sexton: 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 49.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT%
- Jordan Clarkson: 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 41.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT%
- Keyonte George: 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 39.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT%
- Walker Kessler: 10.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 70.6 FG%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 124-158 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Will Hardy, Utah Jazz: Hardy, one of the NBA's youngest coaches, is in his third season at the helm of the Jazz. Before arriving as Utah's man on the sidelines at just 35 years old, he spent six seasons as an assistant with Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. As a head coach, he's 75-121 in 196 career games.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- SUGGS OUT WITH BACK STRAIN VS. UTAH: The fourth-year guard was diagnosed with a low back strain and is set to miss Sunday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-RAPTORS RECAP: Tristan da Silva's 25 points and the Magic's 19 made threes helped a depth-reliant Orlando team handle Toronto on Friday night. CLICK HERE
- RESILIENT MAGIC SEARCH FOR SUSTAINABLE STARTS: The Orlando Magic acknowledge that their slow starts are digging holes that even spirited comebacks can't always overcome. Bucking that trend — a challenge, given their injury shortages — is the Magic's next step. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO, FRANZ CRACK TOP 10 IN ALL-STAR VOTE RETURNS: The Orlando Magic's star frontcourt duo appeared in the top 10 of the first returns for NBA All-Star fan voting Thursday. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO, NOW 'HEALED,' GETTING CLOSER TO RETURN: After his torn right oblique has now fully healed, the Magic star is hoping to return back to the court with Orlando soon. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.