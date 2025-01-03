Resilient Magic Searching for Better Starts, Sustainable On-Court Formula
Win or lose, the Orlando Magic lately have a flair for the dramatic.
Take Wednesday night in Detroit. A hot-shooting Pistons team put the Magic in an 18-point hole twice, but defensive stops and forced turnovers led to baskets that gave Orlando hope.
Three times the Magic had the game within one possession. Ultimately falling short, 105-96, that resilience is still something to be proud of, Jalen Suggs said.
"I thought we did a good job fighting back," he said Wednesday. "It's dope, and you can look at it from a great point of view, glass half-full like, yeah, we're coming back and overcoming deficits."
But the fourth-year guard also said these exhausting comebacks are becoming all too familiar.
"It'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge the fact that we are getting down, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "We're putting ourselves in these holes and spotting teams leads, then having to fight, scratch, claw just to get back in the game and give ourselves a chance.
"So I love the resilience from everybody, I love how we're continuing to fight no matter the circumstance, what's going on or what the score is. That's part of growth — recognizing how can we eliminate playing from behind and get back to playing with leads, controlling the game, and yeah, some good things to learn from going forward."
Circumstances beyond the Magic's control have made scoring a nightly challenge.
Since Dec. 8, Orlando has missed the 50 points a game from its injured frontcourt stars — Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. On Dec. 21, Moe Wagner, the pack-a-punch of scoring and energy off the Magic bench, saw his season end with a torn ACL. Numerous other contributors have either played through or missed time with hindering ailments, too.
In the 10 games without Banchero and Franz, the Magic have trailed by as much as:
- 12 vs. Phoenix on Dec. 8
- 10 at Milwaukee on Dec. 10
- 16 vs. New York on Dec. 15
- 23 vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 19
- 25 vs. Miami on Dec. 21,
- 15 vs. Boston on Dec. 23
- 24 vs. New York on Dec. 27
- 21 vs. Brooklyn on Dec. 29
- 18 at Detroit on Jan. 1
The only game of those 10 that Orlando didn't face a deficit of at least 10 points was Dec. 26 vs. Miami, which ended as a stinging loss after the Magic squandered a 17-point lead — the largest advantage they have held in that stretch.
A 4-6 record in those 10 games is an accomplishment for a team playing without three of its top four scorers.
"We have that never-give-up mentality," Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said after Wednesday's loss. "No matter if we're up, we're down, we're going to continue to fight through the whole game."
But ...
"For us, I think the biggest thing — we just can't start like we've been starting," he continued. "Can't be down 10, 15 points in the first quarter and then just be fighting the whole night to get back into the game."
Over their past 10 games, the Magic are playing uphill in the first half: a point differential of minus-2.5 in the first quarter and a league-worst minus-6.8 in the second. Even for a side with the NBA's best fourth-quarter differential, that's a tall order to continually have to fill.
"I think that's one of our biggest falls right now, and it shows in the fourth quarter when we're gassed, not making shots or making tired shots," Caldwell Pope continued. "We've just got to play better."
Statistically, the numbers aren't pretty. In this recent run, the Magic are scoring a league-low 101.4 points. They're 29th in offensive rating (only Charlotte is worse), 29th in eFG% (Charlotte again) and 29th in 3PT% (sorry, Charlotte.)
And minus Banchero and Wagner, their most comfortable ballhandlers, the Magic's turnover percentage is nearly a point higher than their season average. Only Utah and Memphis are allowing more points off turnovers than Orlando in the past 10 games.
Looking ahead, there seems to be optimism that Banchero's rehabilitation is nearing its conclusion.
Regardless, the Magic must trudge forward with the players available. Off nights happen, but digging double-digit holes isn't sustainable for a team short on resources.
