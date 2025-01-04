Magic Rely on da Silva, Depth to Handle Raptors for Road Win
Every time the Orlando Magic got in front of a microphone over the last 48 hours, they stated their need for quicker starts loud and clear.
They wanted to be the ones dictating tempo and physicality, letting their aggression control outcomes rather than giving that liberty to opponents. Inside Scotiabank Arena Friday night versus the Toronto Raptors, Orlando rose to its own challenge.
Orlando, behind one of its hottest shooting nights of the season, pounced on Toronto early and maintained a mostly comfortable advantage for the rest of the night. The Magic defeated the Raptors 106-97.
With the win, the Magic split their two-game road trip after Wednesday night's loss at Detroit. They are now 21-15 this season, maintaining their fourth-place standing in the Eastern Conference.
Despite the result, a shorthanded Orlando team, remaining without three of its top four scorers in Paolo Banchero and the Wagner brothers Franz and Moe, got thinner depth-wise. The Magic lost Jalen Suggs to back spasms in the second quarter, and reserve guards Anthony Black and Gary Harris were unavailable for the contest heading in.
So, how did the Magic change its fortunes of late? With the help of all-around scoring from what was available, steady shooting and more careful handling of the basketball – the latter two aspects being typically uncharacteristic of Orlando this year.
Entering the night toting the NBA's lowest team three-point percentage through 35 games, the Magic set a new season high with 19 made threes in Game 36. Orlando tied franchise records with nine made triples in the first quarter and 13 in the first half.
Many of the looks came as the result of fluid ball movement. The Magic's 32 assists was the second-most in any game for them this season. They then committed only 11 turnovers. Before Friday's contest, the Magic were averaging more than 15 giveaways per contest.
"[We were} just playing easy basketball, making simple reads and letting it rip with confidence every time we're open," rookie forward Tristan da Silva said after a career-high 25-point performance. "I feel like we know we can all shoot. It's just a matter of stepping in with confidence and knocking it down."
What is typical of the Magic of late, however, is a by-committee scoring approach. Adjusting on the fly with more injury shortages, Friday was the latest showcase of the Magic's depth.
In game 32 of his rookie year, da Silva's 25 led the Magic in scoring. He knocked down five threes and shot 9-13 from the field overall, becoming one of just four rookies this season with three games of at least 20 points.
"I'm really just trying to take it all in as a journey," da Silva said. "I feel like, as a rookie, you're obviously gonna have ups and downs. There's games where you may not play as well, where the shot is not falling, and you have games like tonight where you feel really good. But I'm just trying to stay even-keel and not let a single game define my mental headspace, and it's been working pretty well for me."
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope followed up his strong scoring output Wednesday with 15 points in the win. Goga Bitadze notched an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double, finishing three assists shy of a triple-double.
With an immediate need for guard minutes because of the absences of Suggs and Black, Cole Anthony and Cory Joseph answered the call for the Magic. Although Anthony has had more efficient shooting nights, he scored nine points and tied a career-high with 11 assists in just under 34 minutes. Joseph, a Toronto native, scored 11 points and added three assists in 16 minutes.
In fact, all 11 available players for the Magic recorded at least five points in the result. Orlando reserves outscored Toronto's bench 43-18 in the win.
"It says a lot about Jeff Weltman and the type of guys, the type of young men that he brings in," Mosley said. "The high-character, competitive, tough guys. That's one, then two, our coaching staff does a tremendous job of keeping these guys prepared for whatever the moment is, no matter who we throw on the floor."
Orlando turned 11 Toronto turnovers into 20 points, scored 16 points in transition and out-rebounded Toronto 50-40.
Up Next
The Magic return home for a one-off home game versus the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Dec. 5. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. from the Kia Center.
