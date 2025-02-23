How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Sunday, February 23
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's seven-game homestand continues with game two Sunday evening, hosting the Washington Wizards.
Orlando comes in off a 105-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
Washington enters on the heels of a 104-101 loss Friday evening to the Milwaukee Bucks.
How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards
Who: Orlando Magic (28-30, 7th in East) vs. Washington Wizards (9-46, 15th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, February 23, 6 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Monumental Sports Network, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -12
Last Meeting: Orlando 121, Washington 94 on Nov. 10, 2024
Game Notes
- Magic lead the season series 1-0 over division rival Washington
- Orlando has won the last seven meetings between the two teams
- Cole Anthony graduated from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, VA.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played one season with the Wizards in 2021-22
- Head Athletic Trainer Ernest Eugene is a D.C. native, graduated from George Washington University and spent five seasons with the Wizards as an assistant trainer.
Injury Report
Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Washington?
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 23.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists
Washington Wizards
- Jordan Poole: 21.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Bilal Coulibaly (questionable): 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists
- Corey Kispert: 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists
- Bub Carrington: 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 131-173 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Brian Keefe, Washington Wizards: Keefe took over control of the Wizards in January 2024, and is in his first full season as the leading man on the Washington sideline. It is his first head coaching position in the NBA. Prior to taking the job, he was twice an assistant on staff with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and once each with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. He rose from the ranks as a video coordinator with the San Antonio Spurs in the mid-2000s before working his way up the bench. A former collegiate player at UC Irvine and UNLV, Keefe also spent five seasons as a coach in the college ranks with Bryant Universtiy and the University of South Florida.
