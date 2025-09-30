The Magic Insider

Jamahl Mosley gets honest about Magic's expectations

The Orlando Magic are expected to reach new heights this season.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets.
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets. / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley is heading into his fifth season with the team, where expectations are higher than they have ever been.

Coming off back-to-back first-round exits in the playoffs has the Magic seeking more. Mosley spoke about where he sees the team coming into the season.

'We talked a lot this summer of our ability to convert. And you know, you have the number two defense in the NBA. You hang your hat on the defensive end, and our ability to get out in transition was higher," Mosley said. "Our ability to convert is where we have to improve. And so being able to hang our hat on a defensive end scale, but get out and push the pace faster and transition after you get those stops, after you get those scales, after you make those turnovers. We've got to make sure we finish on the other end."

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics.
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Mosley has high expectations for Magic

The Magic's main offseason additions, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, should help on the offensive end of the floor.

Bane is one of the league's best 3-point shooters, giving the Magic a sniper that wasn't previously seen on the roster. Jones gives the Magic a steady hand at the point guard position as one of the league's top players in assist-to-turnover ratios.

With the help of Bane and Jones, the Magic have the potential to drastically improve their offense without sacrificing too much on the defensive end. The team also introduced former head coach Joe Prunty and player development coach God Shammgod to the coaching staff, giving the Magic some championship-level coaches.

Overall, the Magic are in a position to be better than they were a year ago, which is a prime spot for the roster to be in. Now, it's up to the players to execute that plan over the course of the season so the Magic can play their best basketball when it matters most in April, May and even June if everything goes the way they hope.

The Magic are getting ready for their preseason opener on Oct. 4 against the Miami Heat in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

