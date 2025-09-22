Three teams that could challenge Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference
The Orlando Magic are expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference for the upcoming season.
However, it won't be easy as other teams will be targeting them and trying to chase them down. Here's a look at the three teams that should be the biggest challenge to the Magic in the 2025-26 campaign:
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavs won 64 games last season and they are coming back without any major subtractions. They lost Ty Jerome in free agency to the Memphis Grizzlies, but they traded Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball to replace him.
The Cavs also added Larry Nance Jr. to bolster the second unit. However, the core is relatively the same with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, De'Andre Hunter, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen forming a fierce starting lineup.
The Cavs have been a thorn in the Magic's side the last two seasons and that won't change this year.
New York Knicks
The Knicks are coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals visit and they have the potential to get back there and move beyond it.
The Knicks have their core still intact with Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, but also added depth with Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson.
Throw in a new head coach in Mike Brown that will ensure the Knicks aren't limping and tired going into the playoffs and New York should be in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference this season.
Boston Celtics
While the Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum for the entire season as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered during the playoffs, it's hard to discount the 2024 NBA champions.
Things are even more different in Beantown with Jrue Holiday traded for Anfernee Simons and Kristaps Porzingis now playing with the Atlanta Hawks, but the Celtics still have a scrappy team that could compete with anyone in the East, including the Magic.
