Orlando Magic will go as far as Paolo Banchero takes them
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is going into his fourth season in the NBA, but his growth has become a little stagnant after an injury filled 2024-25 campaign.
The Magic went from 47 wins to 41 and the No. 5 seed to No. 7, needing the Play-In Tournament to qualify for the postseason. In order for the Magic to trend in the other direction, Banchero will need to improve tremendously.
"Banchero is a top-20 player, but Orlando is banking on its All-Star being ready to take a significant leap forward. The Magic signed Banchero to a five-year, $239-million max rookie extension this past summer and worked to surround him with his best supporting cast yet, adding Desmond Bane's scoring and much-needed outside shooting to give Banchero and Franz Wagner more space to operate," ESPN insider Ohm Youngmisuk wrote.
"Tyus Jones adds depth and insurance at point guard behind Jalen Suggs. Banchero has improved statistically in each of his first three seasons, raising his scoring average to 25.9 PPG last season after missing 34 games with an oblique injury. If the Magic are going to get out of the first round and contend for the East, Banchero will have to stay healthy and take another step forward."
Banchero leading Magic to new heights
This is the final year in which Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is on his rookie deal. He's already signed on for the supermax extension which will take him and the Magic's partnership into the end of the decade.
However, the Magic can really benefit from making some noise this season while Banchero is under contract for peanuts compared to what he will make in the future. He is 22 years old going into the season and already one of the league's top players.
ESPN listed him as the 17th best player in the league going into the season, so the Magic already have their prime piece to the puzzle. He is only going to grow, so the Magic have an incredibly high ceiling with him as their centerpiece.
