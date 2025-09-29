Magic stars react to Desmond Bane trade
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is hoping for his best year yet as he enters his fifth NBA season.
Though he's been in the league since 2021, this upcoming season will be his first as a teammate of Desmond Bane, whom the Magic traded for back in June. Wagner spoke about the Bane trade and how much the Magic will benefit from it.
"Obviously, I was super excited. I think I think he's a hell of a player. I thought right away, it fits really well into what we needed. Obviously, had a great run with Memphis, and I think just the way he plays, can do stuff on the ball can be great for other people, but it's not necessarily ball dominant, so I think definitely think he fits our group extremely well. I do want to mention, though I was a little sad too to see some of the guys go. So we're still nothing but the best," Wagner said.
Magic core excited to have Bane
Bane came in a trade from the Magic back in June, where Orlando sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four future first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire him. It's a tough price, but he fits needs that balance very well with Wagner and Jalen Suggs, who is also excited to have Bane on board.
"I can trust Dez fully, because I know Dez, and Dez can trust me 100% because he knows who Jalen Suggs is," Suggs said.
"And I think when we get to mesh that, as time passes, as we continue to play, as the season evolves and go on goes on, I think everyone who follows basketball, we continue to see why, not only that was that one of the best acquisitions of the summer, why me and Bane can be one of the best backcourts in the NBA.
Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists with the Grizzlies last season and the Magic are hoping to reap the benefits from that.
Orlando had one of the worst offenses in the league and managed to shoot the poorest from beyond the arc, but Bane's career mark of 43.2 percent from distance should help the Magic tremendously.
If the Magic get that version of Bane in Orlando, the Magic could be rolling in the Eastern Conference this season.
