Why the Orlando Magic need Jalen Suggs back soon
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is recovering from his knee surgery he underwent last season that held him out for 47 games.
Suggs is hoping to be ready to go in time for the Oct. 22 opener against the Miami Heat and the Magic could use him. NBA.com writer Brian Martin lists Suggs as the team's X-Factor for the season.
"In addition to the young star duo of Banchero and Wagner, and the new additions of Bane and Jones, a key player in deciding Orlando’s ceiling this season is Suggs, who was having a breakout year – setting new career-highs in points, rebounds, steals and blocks – before his 2024-25 campaign was cut short due to season-ending knee surgery in March," Martin wrote.
"Throughout his four-year career, Suggs has brought instant energy whenever he’s on the court. He is a tenacious on-ball defender with the ability to guard multiple positions. A crowd favorite who makes all the hustle plays that endear him to the fans and his teammates alike. Suggs earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2023-24 and will look to return to that form in 2025-26."
Suggs' injury certainly hurt the Magic last season. When Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were sidelined, the Magic were able to stay afloat. However, once Suggs left the lineup, the Magic began to struggle at the point guard position to set up the offense.
Suggs gives the Magic a dynamic player on both ends of the floor and someone that can create alongside Banchero and Wagner. With Suggs not in the lineup, Banchero and Wagner were forced to be the team's one-dimensional offense.
The Magic tried to resolve those issues by signing Tyus Jones and trading for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, but having Suggs back gives Orlando a better chance to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
If Suggs can miss a minimal amount of time, the Magic should be in great shape for the season as a potential threat to advance to the NBA Finals.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Four Orlando Magic storylines going into training camp
Orlando Magic forward has important role going into second season
Will Orlando Magic rookie pair get playing time this season?
Three teams that could challenge Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference
Orlando Magic will go as far as Paolo Banchero takes them