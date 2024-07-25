KCP on Draymond Green Show: Excited to Join Young, Hungry Magic
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are seeking to take the step from a young and ascending team to one that's ready to become a contender in the Eastern Conference.
Toward that end, Orlando signed veteran guard and two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year $66 million deal.
For the 6-foot-5 guard, the way the Magic play and the growth they showed last season in pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 7 in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs were influential in his decision.
"I'm excited all around to be able to play with a young group of guys that's hungry, that's had a taste of the playoffs and took Cleveland to a Game 7," Caldwell-Pope said on the Draymond Green Show. "They know what it takes. Just talking to a few guys, their mindset is about winning. It's about winning basketball games and trying to get to that point of winning a championship."
Green, a fixture with the four-time champion Golden State Warriors, lauded the Magic's signing of KCP, saying it shows that the franchise is ready to win next season as opposed to previous offseasons when they didn't spend on the top free agents.
"Now, you see they've got the young core," Green said. "They just extended Franz [Wagner]. But bringing in someone like you says to me they're serious now. They're bringing in a guy who's proven he can help lead championship teams, proven leader, two-way guy, knock the shots down, defend the other team's best wing player, they're ready to win now."
Along with the veteran leadership he brings, Caldwell-Pope's skill set checks boxes for Orlando: a defense-first player and an above-average outside shooter.
Orlando struggled mightily at times on offense last season, ranking among the league's worst in points and 3-pointers made per game. Defensively, the Magic were among the league's best. They were second in defensive rating and fourth in points allowed per game.
The opportunity to team up with NBA All-Defense guard Jalen Suggs was also part of the allure for KCP.
"I'm most excited to play with them guys on the defensive end," KCP said. "They finished top three or five defensively. Suggs, he made the defensive team. I'm excited to see how teams are going to try to play against this. It's going to be tough."
