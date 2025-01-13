Latest Injury Updates on Magic's da Silva, Bitadze, Suggs and More
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic finished Sunday's comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with only eight available players.
Speaking postgame, coach Jamahl Mosley said of his team's 23 wins through the first 41 games of the year, this one was among the most impressive given the circumstances. They'd entered with 10 available players, and one of them – Paolo Banchero, their best player – was on a minute restriction.
With a two-game road trip to Milwaukee and Boston later this week, here's the latest from Mosley on his team's injuries.
Tristan da Silva and Goga Bitadze
Only a minute and one second had come off the clock in Sunday's game when Tristan da Silva immediately checked out of the game and went to the locker room. Shortly after, he was ruled questionable to return due to illness.
Then, near the end of the second quarter, the Magic had to intentionally foul when Goga Bitadze came up limping and grabbing at his right side. Moving slowly, Bitadze made his way back to the Orlando locker room, ruled questionable to return with a right hip contusion.
Neither player returned to the Magic's bench, let alone checked back into the game.
"It threw – I mean, I couldn't tell you how many wrenches it threw in the game plan," Mosley said postgame. "[da Silva's] illness, he's getting rest now. And then, Goga's got the right hip contusion. We're going to continue to see how we can patch these guys up, get the rest that's necessary and then be able to get onto Milwaukee and look at the next game."
In the Magic's postgame locker room, Mosley checked on da Silva, who was feeling better.
Jalen Suggs
One player who did return to the Magic's bench Sunday was Jalen Suggs, the fourth-year guard who's been dealing with a low back strain for the past week and a half.
He was helped off the floor by wheelchair in Toronto on Jan. 3. Before Sunday, he hadn't been visible around the team in the public eye since then.
"I think it's one of those things [that's] precautionary more than anything," Mosley said. "With the back [injury], sitting on the bench is not necessarily conducive to how you're supposed to feel in that scenario. I'm not trying to be the smartest person in the world, but I know if I'm... sitting down for a long time, my back tightens up. For him to be able to do that, you have to just be smart in the way we're trying to approach it."
Seeing him in street clothes and comfortable enough to join the team on the bench is a small step forward, but it's a positive one.
"His spirits are great," Mosley continued. "He's been able to move a little bit here and there on the floor, getting up and down a little bit, but nothing with contact."
Other notes...
Jett Howard, originally listed as questionable on Sunday, was ruled out during Mosley's pregame availability. He did not go through a pregame shooting slot before the win over the Sixers.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was downgraded from probable to questionable while dealing with a sore left knee. The veteran guard did go through a shooting slot pregame, but was ruled out shortly after.
Paolo Banchero was again on a minute restriction. He played 27 minutes and two seconds in the win, which Mosley said was 1:02 over the 26-minute restriction Orlando was hoping to keep him to. It was his second game back from the 34-game absence due to a torn right oblique.
