LOOK: Orlando Magic's NBA Cup Court Design Made Official
Thursday, the Orlando Magic released a rendering of the team's NBA Cup court that will be used for games during the second-ever in-season competition.
The design features three circles, all different shades of the Magic's grey, originating from the center to fill the entire in-bounds area of play. Several stars of a different opacity also splatter the playing surface, and the NBA Cup trophy returns to the lane in front of each basket and behind the center court logo.
Designs were initially leaked with the help of an NBA 2K file during the offseason, and the Magic poked fun at it in a social media post shortly after the initial reveal.
The team also confirmed that Orlando will wear its blue-pinstriped "Statement Edition" jerseys for NBA Cup games, which is a change from the "City Edition" threads teams sported during the In-Season Tournament during its inaugural run.
Orlando's two NBA Cup home games are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12 vs. Charlotte and Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Philadelphia.
If the Magic were to advance to the knockout round and host another game, the team would then utilize the court and jersey combination again.
