Magic's Potential NBA Cup Court Design Is Leaked, Thanks to NBA 2K25
ORLANDO –– Just days after the Orlando Magic's City Edition uniforms for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season may have leaked on social media, so too has its possible NBA Cup court design.
Starting with a post from a Facebook user named Christian Soleño, utilizing assets uploaded to NBA 2K25's game file but not yet publicly available, the designs for the second iteration of NBA's in-season tournament began to circulate throughout social media.
Included among the images – all captured off what appears to be a phone taking stills of a monitor – is a first look at the Magic's court.
The design features the Magic's customary blue basketball logo at the center, with varying shades of gray concentric circles covering the playing surface. The NBA Cup trophy returns behind the center court logo and in the lane, but gone is the eye-popping stripe that spanned the length of the floor.
Instead, each court seems to have a unique design element or two behind it. For the Magic, huge, opaque stars are spread over the floor.
The signature of the DeVos family returns on the lower baseline as well.
For reference, last season's floor was predominantly a light gray color with a deep navy stripe as wide as the foul lane dissecting the court. While some courts were better than others in terms of aesthetics, the idea of the NBA doing something to differentiate the in-season tournament games from other regular-season games is something that can be appreciated.
Home teams wore their city edition jerseys to pair with the tournament courts last year. But rumors are also circulating that teams will wear their "Statement" jerseys during NBA Cup games, and many of the courts in the social media leak reflect that likelihood. For Orlando, this would mean the blue pinstriped jerseys would remain in rotation this season.
The leaked City Edition jerseys and the NBA Cup floor design are unconfirmed by the Magic. An official rollout will come as the season approaches.
