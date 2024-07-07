Tristan da Silva, Anthony Black & Jett Howard Headline Magic's Summer League Roster
Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva headline the Orlando Magic's roster in the NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024.
In this story:
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's roster for the NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 in Las is officially finalized.
Anthony Black, Jett Howard and 2024 first-round pick Tristan da Silva headline the roster for Orlando. Black played in 69 games, 33 of which he started in his rookie season for the Magic. Howard spent most of his rookie season with Orlando's G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic.
Here's how the roster rounds out.
- Anthony Black - 6-foot-7 guard
- Jett Howard - 6-foot-8 guard
- Tristan da Silva - 6-foot-8 forward
- Xavier Moon - 6-foot-2 guard
- Jared Rhoden - 6-foot-6 guard
- Thèo Maledon - 6-foot-4 guard
- Jarrett Culver - 6-foot-6 guard
- Charlie Brown Jr. - 6-foot-6 guard
- Myron Gardner - 6-foot-6 guard
- Ta'Lon Cooper - 6-foot-4 guard
- Jaycee Hillsman - 6-foot-6 guard
- Isaiah Todd - 6-foot-10 forward
- Kaiser Gates - 6-foot-8 forwad
- Tre Scott 6-foot-8 forward
- Charles Bediako - 7-foot center
- Bryson Williams - 6-foot-8 forward
- Jay Huff - 7-foot-1 center
- Ed Croswell - 6-foot-8 forward
Lionel Chalmers will be the head coach of Orlando's summer league team. The Magic kick off their slate of games in Las Vegas on July 12 when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET.
- WHY SIGNING KCP WAS THE RIGHT MOVE FOR ORLANDO: While the Orlando Magic were in the sweepstakes for Paul George before he agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and having the cap space to add other pieces was the right move. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC RE-SIGN MOE WAGNER: The Orlando Magic continued to keep their playoff team intact by re-signing center Moe Wagner to a new two-year contract. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC RE-SIGN GARY HARRIS: The Orlando Magic on Monday made 10-year veteran Gary Harris the second free agent to be re-signed. CLICK HERE
- JOE INGLES GOES TO TIMBERWOLVES: Joe Ingles is the first Orlando Magic player to depart after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. CLICK HERE
Published