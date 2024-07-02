BREAKING: Magic Re-Sign Gary Harris to Two-Year Deal
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have brought back another free agent from their playoff team.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Orlando has agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with veteran guard Gary Harris, who is entering his 11th year in the NBA and fifth with the Magic after being acquired in a trade for Aaron Gordon in 2021.
Harris, 29, appeared in 54 games, 27 of which he started. The 6-foot-4 guard, who averaged 6.9 points per game and shot 37.1 percent on his 3-point attempts, is taking a pay cut. His previous contract with the Magic, according to Spotrac, earned him an average salary of $13 million.
Harris figures to primarily come off the bench next season after Orlando signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal on Sunday.
In the playoffs, Harris started six of the seven games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran guard missed one game due to a hamstring injury.
Also on Monday, the Magic re-signed center Goga Bitadze to a three-year, $25 million deal, With Harris and Bitadzere-signed, Orlando's remaining free agents are Joe Ingles, Moe Wagner and Markelle Fultz.
