BREAKING: Magic Re-Sign Gary Harris to Two-Year Deal

The Orlando Magic on Monday made 10-year veteran Gary Harris the second free agent to be re-signed.

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first quarter in game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have brought back another free agent from their playoff team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Orlando has agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with veteran guard Gary Harris, who is entering his 11th year in the NBA and fifth with the Magic after being acquired in a trade for Aaron Gordon in 2021.

Harris, 29, appeared in 54 games, 27 of which he started. The 6-foot-4 guard, who averaged 6.9 points per game and shot 37.1 percent on his 3-point attempts, is taking a pay cut. His previous contract with the Magic, according to Spotrac, earned him an average salary of $13 million.

Harris figures to primarily come off the bench next season after Orlando signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal on Sunday.

In the playoffs, Harris started six of the seven games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran guard missed one game due to a hamstring injury.

Also on Monday, the Magic re-signed center Goga Bitadze to a three-year, $25 million deal, With Harris and Bitadzere-signed, Orlando's remaining free agents are Joe Ingles, Moe Wagner and Markelle Fultz.

Nathaniel Marrero

