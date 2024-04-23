Magic Looking to Avoid Slow Start vs. Cavs in Game 3
ORLANDO — Little has gone right for the Orlando Magic on offense through two games in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After being held to just 83 points on Saturday in Game 1, it was the same story for the Magic in Game 2 on Monday in a 96-86 loss to the Cavs at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But beyond the struggles on offense, Orlando's issues have been exacerbated by its slow starts.
The Magic have yet to lead at any point in both games. In Game 1, Orlando got within two points before the Cavs went on an 11-2 run to make it 19-8 with 7:36 left in the first quarter. While Orlando managed to cut the deficit to four later in the opening stanza and in the third quarter, a similar run wasn't anywhere to be found in Game 2.
Orlando tied the game 10-10 with 5:38 left in the first quarter before Cleveland went on a 20-8 run and led 30-18 going into the second quarter.
"Can't spot a team 12 points to start the game and now you're climbing uphill the rest of the way," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "You can play them even all you want the rest of the way but we have to do a better job of coming out with an intensity and a fight to hit from the beginning of the game."
Mosley added: "We've done a decent job, and then they go on a little six to 8-0 run that puts you behind right away, and then you're crawling back from there."
At the crux of the Magic's issues has been a stout Cavs defense that was seventh in points allowed per game (110.2) and sixth in defensive rating (112.7). Combine that with the Magic shooting 57-166 on their field goal attempts (34.3 percent) and 17-72 (23.6 percent) on their 3-point attempts, it isn't difficult to see how slow starts have doomed them in both games.
Orlando's ability to get off to a quicker start begins with its offense outside of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. If the Magic can grab an early lead and find some semblance of shot-making from the likes of Cole Anthony and Joe Ingles, who have combined for one shot made in the series, it'll allow them to lean on their defense, which has played well enough to win both games.
If Orlando can grab an early lead, it could make all the difference for a young team that's pressing. Combine an early lead with the Magic being at home, where they went 29-12 in the regular season, and that could be exactly what the Magic need in Game 3 to turn things around against Cleveland with their season on the line.
Orlando faces the Cavs in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
