Magic PG Cole Anthony 'Frustrated as Hell!' After Struggles vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony is still waiting to make his first field goal after two games in his debut playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Through two games, Anthony is 0 for 11, including five missed 3-pointers against the Cavs, which is a far cry from his 43.5 percent field goal percentage during the regular season.
Anthony is admittedly frustrated, but knows he has to put the past behind him in order to get back in the series.
"I'm frustrated as hell right now," Anthony said. "Just can't let that get off my game too much... We just got to stay consistent and keep a level head."
Anthony isn't the only one struggling to score. As a team, the Magic have shot 34.6 percent from the floor. It's a shame because the defense has been up to standard. During the regular season, the Magic lost just two games when they held their opponents under 100 points. They've already matched that total in as many games during the playoffs.
Even with the cold shooting plaguing the Magic, they hope that a return home to warm and sunny central Florida and playing at the Kia Center, where they won 29 games this season, will help turn things around.
Game 3 is set to tipoff tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.
