The Magic Insider

Magic PG Cole Anthony 'Frustrated as Hell!' After Struggles vs. Cavaliers

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony hasn't made a shot in two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) throws a pass beside
Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) throws a pass beside / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony is still waiting to make his first field goal after two games in his debut playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Through two games, Anthony is 0 for 11, including five missed 3-pointers against the Cavs, which is a far cry from his 43.5 percent field goal percentage during the regular season.

Anthony is admittedly frustrated, but knows he has to put the past behind him in order to get back in the series.

"I'm frustrated as hell right now," Anthony said. "Just can't let that get off my game too much... We just got to stay consistent and keep a level head."

Anthony isn't the only one struggling to score. As a team, the Magic have shot 34.6 percent from the floor. It's a shame because the defense has been up to standard. During the regular season, the Magic lost just two games when they held their opponents under 100 points. They've already matched that total in as many games during the playoffs.

Even with the cold shooting plaguing the Magic, they hope that a return home to warm and sunny central Florida and playing at the Kia Center, where they won 29 games this season, will help turn things around.

Game 3 is set to tipoff tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • MAGIC LOOKING FOR BIG SHOT IN GAME 3: The Orlando Magic's offensive woes and inability to make momentum-changing shots have dug them into a 2-0 hole against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • JALEN SUGGS INJURY UPDATE: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs gave an update on the knee injury he suffered in the first quarter of Game 2. CLICK HERE
  • SLOW STARTS: The Orlando Magic have lost 13 of their last 15 first quarters dating back to the regular season. That needs to change if they want to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.