The Magic Insider

Magic SG Jalen Suggs Suffers Knee Injury vs. Cavs in Game 2

The Orlando Magic are being stung by the injury bug in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends Cleveland Cavaliers
Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends Cleveland Cavaliers / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is no stranger to injuries, and it appears his latest one has come at the worst time imaginable.

With just over four minutes left in the first quarter, Suggs bumped his knee while defending Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. He was helped by teammates back to the locker room and was unable to put any weight on his left knee.

Suggs, 22, played 75 games and averaged a career-best 12.6 points per game in his third professional season and has taken a huge leap as a defender. In Game 1, Suggs scored 13 points and was the primary defender on Cavs point guard Darius Garland.

The team announced that Suggs has been diagnosed with a knee strain and is questionable to return for tonight's game. Suggs returned for the Magic in the third quarter.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

