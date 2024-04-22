Magic SG Jalen Suggs Suffers Knee Injury vs. Cavs in Game 2
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is no stranger to injuries, and it appears his latest one has come at the worst time imaginable.
With just over four minutes left in the first quarter, Suggs bumped his knee while defending Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. He was helped by teammates back to the locker room and was unable to put any weight on his left knee.
Suggs, 22, played 75 games and averaged a career-best 12.6 points per game in his third professional season and has taken a huge leap as a defender. In Game 1, Suggs scored 13 points and was the primary defender on Cavs point guard Darius Garland.
The team announced that Suggs has been diagnosed with a knee strain and is questionable to return for tonight's game. Suggs returned for the Magic in the third quarter.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- HOW TO WATCH GAME 2: The Orlando Magic play Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Here's everything you need to know. CLICK HERE
- MOSLEY'S MESSAGE: Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has his plan ready for Game 2. CLICK HERE
- SUGGS MORE COMFORTABLE: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is feeling ready for Game 2 tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO FOR MVP: Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is earning MVP consideration from his peers. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC IN GOOD SPIRITS: The Orlando Magic's morale hasn't faded despite losing Game 1 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. CLICK HERE