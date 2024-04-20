How Magic PF Paolo Banchero Can Become Superstar in NBA Playoffs
ORLANDO — For much of his second season, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has flown under the radar despite spearheading one of the best turnarounds in the NBA this season.
With a strong performance in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Banchero can go from one of the NBA's best-kept secrets to a bonafide superstar. While the playoffs mark uncharted territory for Banchero and a young Magic team, the preparation for Cleveland hasn't been much different for him compared to what took place in the regular season.
"I don't think it feels very different," Banchero said. "With us playing [Cleveland] as many times we played them...They know us very well. So it does feel regular just prepping for [the Cavaliers], but obviously, the environment, the atmosphere, the lights, and everything will be a little different. I'm just looking forward to getting out there competing again."
The Magic improved by 13 wins this season after having just 34 in 2022-23, the third-best improvement in the NBA, only trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Banchero has been at the crux of Orlando's jump and leading his team to its first playoff appearance since 2020, as the reigning Rookie of the Year averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in his second season, all of which led the Magic.
With his averages, Banchero became just the third No. 1 overall pick to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game in each of their first two seasons. Hall of Fame point guard Oscar Robertson and LeBron James are the only other former No. 1 overall picks to achieve the feat.
Orlando faced Cleveland four times in the regular season and split the series. Banchero averaged 23 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game against Cleveland, including a 42-point performance on Dec 6, which is the second-most of his career. The Duke product's averages vs. the Cavs were well in line with his season averages, as he averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, all of which led the Magic.
Orlando's success against a more experienced Cavaliers team and its playoff run will depend heavily on Banchero. If Banchero and the Magic's youth show up in the postseason en route to a quick first-round exit, it'll serve as a painful but necessary step in their growth.
But if Banchero string together a strong performance in a close series or even leads the Magic past Cleveland to the second round, it'll be his arrival as a household name and prove he's among the young players vying to become the next face of the NBA.
The Magic face the Cavs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
