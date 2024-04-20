The Magic Insider

WATCH: Magic vs. Cavs Gets Chippy in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are setting themselves up for a very physical first-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends Cleveland Cavaliers
Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends Cleveland Cavaliers / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND — The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are getting physical right away, setting the tone for what should be a very tight first-round series between the two teams.

In the second quarter, technical fouls were handed out to Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro and forward Georges Niang for taunting.

Niang's foul came after he got a bump from Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who was assessed a flagrant for pushing the Cavs reserve forward.

The Magic have not held a lead throughout the first half, largely due to the Cavs' hot start making five 3-pointers to begin the game.

The Magic trail to the Cavs 53-41 going into halftime.

