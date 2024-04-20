WATCH: Magic vs. Cavs Gets Chippy in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are setting themselves up for a very physical first-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
CLEVELAND — The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are getting physical right away, setting the tone for what should be a very tight first-round series between the two teams.
In the second quarter, technical fouls were handed out to Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro and forward Georges Niang for taunting.
Niang's foul came after he got a bump from Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who was assessed a flagrant for pushing the Cavs reserve forward.
The Magic have not held a lead throughout the first half, largely due to the Cavs' hot start making five 3-pointers to begin the game.
The Magic trail to the Cavs 53-41 going into halftime.
