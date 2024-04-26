The Magic Insider

Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Explains Game 3 Starting Lineup Change

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley changed his starting lineup, and it paid off in the Game 3 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 25, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the
Apr 25, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are now 15-3 when Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. start alongside each other.

In the first two games of their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jonathan Isaac started for Carter Jr., and it led to dissatisfactory results. However, moving back to his most successful starting five for the season was the right move for Game 3.

"I thought he did a great job out there," coach Jamahl Mosley said of Carter Jr. "A lot of his stuff doesn't show up on the stat sheet, but I think he did a great job battling on the boards, keeping Jarrett [Allen] off the glass a little bit, being physical in his hits. I think he did a fantastic job."

Carter Jr. only scored two points and grabbed five rebounds, but his defensive presence was felt and it changed how the Cavaliers played. They weren't able to react to the adjustment, which led to the blowout victory from the Magic.

Orlando has been consistent all year in its message — winning by committee. And it's clear that the message has rung true when it matters the most.

Carter Jr. is likely to remain in the starting lineup for Game 4, which tips off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • GAME 3 RECAP: The Orlando Magic blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • STARTING 5 CHANGES: The Orlando Magic made a change to the starting lineup, inserting Wendell Carter Jr. in for Jonathan Isaac. CLICK HERE
  • JOB'S NOT FINISHED: The Orlando Magic have bigger goals in mind after winning Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC NEED FANS: The Orlando Magic are excited to play playoff basketball in front of their home fans. CLICK HERE
  • BETTING ODDS: Despite losing the first two games of the series, the Orlando Magic are favored against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.