Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Explains Game 3 Starting Lineup Change
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are now 15-3 when Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. start alongside each other.
In the first two games of their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jonathan Isaac started for Carter Jr., and it led to dissatisfactory results. However, moving back to his most successful starting five for the season was the right move for Game 3.
"I thought he did a great job out there," coach Jamahl Mosley said of Carter Jr. "A lot of his stuff doesn't show up on the stat sheet, but I think he did a great job battling on the boards, keeping Jarrett [Allen] off the glass a little bit, being physical in his hits. I think he did a fantastic job."
Carter Jr. only scored two points and grabbed five rebounds, but his defensive presence was felt and it changed how the Cavaliers played. They weren't able to react to the adjustment, which led to the blowout victory from the Magic.
Orlando has been consistent all year in its message — winning by committee. And it's clear that the message has rung true when it matters the most.
Carter Jr. is likely to remain in the starting lineup for Game 4, which tips off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- GAME 3 RECAP: The Orlando Magic blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
- STARTING 5 CHANGES: The Orlando Magic made a change to the starting lineup, inserting Wendell Carter Jr. in for Jonathan Isaac. CLICK HERE
- JOB'S NOT FINISHED: The Orlando Magic have bigger goals in mind after winning Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC NEED FANS: The Orlando Magic are excited to play playoff basketball in front of their home fans. CLICK HERE
- BETTING ODDS: Despite losing the first two games of the series, the Orlando Magic are favored against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE