Magic Make Starting Lineup Change For Game 3 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic will look a little different going into their Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.
The Magic will put Wendell Carter Jr. back in the starting lineup after Jonathan Isaac started the regular-season finale and Games 1 & 2 in Cleveland.
Carter Jr. started 48 games this season, so it isn't exactly a "new" starting five for the Magic in this series. Carter Jr. joins Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero in the starting five.
As a quintet, the five of them are 14-3 this season, the most successful starting group that has played at least five games together.
The Cavaliers will keep their starting five with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
