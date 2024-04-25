The Magic Insider

Magic Make Starting Lineup Change For Game 3 vs. Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic are making some adjustments to the starting lineup ahead of their Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) blocks a shot by
Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) blocks a shot by / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic will look a little different going into their Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

The Magic will put Wendell Carter Jr. back in the starting lineup after Jonathan Isaac started the regular-season finale and Games 1 & 2 in Cleveland.

Carter Jr. started 48 games this season, so it isn't exactly a "new" starting five for the Magic in this series. Carter Jr. joins Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero in the starting five.

As a quintet, the five of them are 14-3 this season, the most successful starting group that has played at least five games together.

The Cavaliers will keep their starting five with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.

Jeremy Brener

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.