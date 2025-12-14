Magic star leaves NBA Cup semifinal vs. Knicks with injury

The Orlando Magic are dealing with another injury late in their NBA cup semifinal against the New York Knicks.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs, who scored 25 points in the first half to lead the way for Orlando, left the game with a sore left hip against the Knicks.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Suggs suffers injury vs. Knicks

Suggs was subbed out of the game late in the fourth quarter for rookie guard Jase Richardson, who has given the team some sparks off the bench at points during the year.

Suggs has been dealing with a lingering leg injury for the past few games, but has not been incorporated into the injury report. He's played through ailments before, and this is part of his role for the team, but it appears the injury is significant enough to knock him out of the game.

If the Magic were not to have Suggs for a while, it would be a big loss for the team's backcourt and defensive energy.

The Magic's still have a slight deficit to overcome against the Knicks, but it looks like they will have to try to overcome that without Suggs on the court. This means the Magic will lean on shooting guard Desmond Bane, former All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Anthony Black to get the job done offensively.

The hope is that Suggs' injury is minor because they cannot afford to have another star down with Franz Wagner also out for the next several weeks with a high ankle sprain. Last season when Suggs went down with a knee injury, the Magic clearly missed him on the court.

Orlando was 20-15 in the 35 games Suggs played in last season, but they were 21-26 when he was on the sideline, so he plays a huge part to the team. The Magic are 2-3 this season when Suggs does not play. He has not played in back-to-backs for the Magic and also missed a game last month against the Houston Rockets with a groin injury, but he returned to the court in the next game a few days later.

