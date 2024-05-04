The Magic Insider

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 7

The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives around
May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives around / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have fought for six straight battles, and it all comes down to Sunday afternoon for Game 7.

The home team has won each game in the series so far, including the Magic's come-from-behind victory in Orlando on Friday in Game 6. That should make the Magic an underdog for Game 7, but it's a familiar position for them, especially after trailing 2-0 following the first run in Cleveland.

In Game 7, nothing about the past matters, nor does the future. It's simply about which team can be better for the 48 minutes in front of them.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Game 7:

Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Sunday, May 5
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 6. Jarrett Allen (rib) is QUESTIONABLE.

Orlando Magic

Gary Harris (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Max Strus
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

