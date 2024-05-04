How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 7
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have fought for six straight battles, and it all comes down to Sunday afternoon for Game 7.
The home team has won each game in the series so far, including the Magic's come-from-behind victory in Orlando on Friday in Game 6. That should make the Magic an underdog for Game 7, but it's a familiar position for them, especially after trailing 2-0 following the first run in Cleveland.
In Game 7, nothing about the past matters, nor does the future. It's simply about which team can be better for the 48 minutes in front of them.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Game 7:
Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, May 5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 6. Jarrett Allen (rib) is QUESTIONABLE.
Orlando Magic
Gary Harris (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
