Magic Drama Power Rankings: Where Does Orlando Land?

The Orlando Magic face a potentially dramatic offseason.

Jeremy Brener

May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket
May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are less than a week into their offseason, and they have some business to take care of.

The biggest step for the Magic comes with figuring out how to capitalize on the franchise's best season since 2010.

"The Orlando Magic head into the offseason having just completed a wildly encouraging campaign. They know who they are after an identity-defining defensive performance, and they know what they've got an exciting young roster led by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs," Bleacher Report writes.

"Those last two Magic mainstays are eligible for extensions this summer, and Banchero can add to his deal in 2025. While Orlando could lock up Wagner and Suggs early, it'll be important to onboard at least one more marquee piece before the incumbent members of the core get too expensive."

The Magic could look to add some more offensive weapons, but they could also rely on Anthony Black and Jett Howard, two 2023 lottery picks who didn't get much playing time in their rookie seasons, especially down the stretch.

The balance in trusting in the Magic's long-term vision and seeking external options will put the team on a roller coaster for the upcoming offseason, and the decisions the team makes could have impacts that affect Orlando for years to come.

