Magic's Banchero to Join Tatum, Zion, Luka on China Tour with Jordan Brand
Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic's quick-ascending young star, continues to be a major player in the future of Jordan Brand.
As a part of the iconic brand's China Family Tour, Banchero will join NBA champion Jayson Tatum, fellow former Duke Blue Devil and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic to visit "pivotal locations in Shanghai and Beijing," according to a release from the brand.
The tour starts later this week and runs until September 2, per the release.
"This groundbreaking tour is more than just a series of events; it's a cultural experience aimed at connecting Jordan Brand athletes with the youth of China," the release said. The tour is an integral part of the brand's commitment to expanding the global influence of basketball, the release continued.
Tatum, Williamson and Doncic all have their own shoe line with the brand, while Banchero has been a frequent first choice to rollout new shoes in the signature Air Jordan line. During the playoffs, Banchero debuted the Air Jordan 39, which he later covered "SLAM KICKS" magazine with in August.
In a behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot, Banchero showcased two "player edition" AJ39s that he will feature on the court this year, sporting his "P5" logo on the back.
The choice to include Banchero on the tour as one of the leaders of this generation of Jordan Brand basketball athletes further signifies the belief that he's on a path to more recognition. As he enters his third season in the NBA, Jordan Brand sees him as at or near the same level of importance of NBA champions, MVP candidates and can't-miss players.
It's a byproduct of his and his team's success, both now and for the projected future. As he's at the forefront of product rollouts and becomes more prominent in both the league and the big picture of the Jordan Brand, more recognition could be on the way.
"This tour represents a historic moment as these athletes bring the essence of Jordan Brand to China, emphasizing our dedication to growing the game and the culture that Michael Jordan made global," the release said.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO COVERS SLAM KICKS: Banchero is the headlining athlete of the Air Jordan 39, which he showcased on the cover of SLAM KICKS magazine in August. LOOK HERE
- OFFSEASON WRAP: Need a refresher on how the Orlando Magic roster came to be? CLICK HERE
- SOUTHEAST DIVISION PREVIEW: Can anyone challenge the Orlando Magic as they defend the Southeast division crown this year? CLICK HERE