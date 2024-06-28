Magic's NBA Summer League Schedule Announced
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's NBA Summer League schedule was officially announced by the league on Friday.
Orlando will play at least five games in Las Vegas. The Magic are the opening game and will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Pavilion at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on July 12 at 4 p.m. ET on NBA TV. On July 14, Orlando will face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Pavilion on NBA TV.
Orlando will return to action three days later on July 17 against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center on ESPN Plus. The Magic round out their opening slate against the Brooklyn Nets on July 18 at 8 p.m. ET at the Pavilion on NBA TV.
The top four teams will advance to the playoffs on July 21 and the winner of each semifinal game on July 21 will play in the championship game on July 22 at 9 p.m. ET. For the other 26 teams, they'll play their fifth Summer League game on July 20 or July 21.
Tristan da Silva, Orlando's first-round pick likely will make his debut and he may also be joined by the Magic's 2023 first-round picks, Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Howard spent most of his rookie year with Orlando's G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, while Black started 33 games but saw his playing time dwindle in the back-half of the season.
