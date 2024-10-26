Meet the Opponent: Grizzlies Stand in Way of 3-0 Start for Magic
With consecutive victory margins of 15-plus points, the Orlando Magic's 2-0 start to the 2024-25 NBA regular season has been impressive. Saturday night in Memphis, the host Grizzlies stand in the way of the Magic's first 3-0 open to a season in four years.
Each team is playing the second leg of a back-to-back, but they come together off different results. Franz Wagner's 29 points and Orlando's depth helped the Magic turn a tug-of-war into a methodical triumph in Friday's 116-101 win over Brooklyn. In Houston, the Rockets pulled away from the Grizzlies en route to a 20-point victory.
Jonathan Isaac (left hip contusion) sat out Friday's contest for the Magic. The injury report for the 1-1 Grizzlies is crowded.
To see the full report, click here.
Meet the Grizzlies
Key Returners (2023-24 stats)
- Ja Morant: 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, nine games (injury, suspension)
- Desmond Bane: 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 42 games
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 blocks, 66 games
- Marcus Smart: 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.1 steals, 20 games
Key Additions:
- Zach Edey: No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft
Key Departures
- Ziaire Williams: 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 51 games
About the Grizzlies
Last season was a wash for the Grizzlies, who were decimated by injuries. Memphis used 51 different starting lineups and 33 players and lost 578 games to injury. All three marks set undesirable NBA records.
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins had led his team to consecutive 2nd-seed finishes with a healthy roster, and that's a consideration in why many NBA observers expect the Grizzlies to return to the argument at the top of the West.
Ja Morant is a prolific playmaking lead guard at the forefront of that charge. He appeared in just nine games last year after suspensions and injuries limited his availability, but Morant has the superstar capabilities to lead Memphis back to the playoffs.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the league's best defensive bigs and pairs his low-block prowess with over 20 points a game. Desmond Bane is a wing who makes up for his size difference by being one of the game's sharpest shooters from three.
- Net Rating: -8.5 (19th), 15th in offense, 25th in defense
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-GRIZZLIES INJURY REPORT: Several contributors spanning both teams are questionable for Saturday night's Memphis-Orlando matchup. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: The Orlando Magic are off to a great start, winning their first two games by 15 points or more. They are doing it in many different ways, too, which is exactly what coach Jamahl Mosley wants. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH MAGIC-GRIZZLIES SATURDAY: The Orlando Magic enter Memphis to take on the Grizzlies, looking to secure a 3-0 start to the 2024-25 regular season. Here's the TV information for the game, plus other relevant info. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC BEAT NETS: The Orlando Magic defeated the Brooklyn Nets 116-101 in their home opener Friday night. As they did in Miami Wednesday, the Magic broke open a close game in the third quarter. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.