How to Watch Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Oct. 26
The Orlando Magic hit the road Saturday for the second leg of the team's first back-to-back of the 2024-25 regular season, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies inside the FedExForum. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Orlando comes into the contest after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 116-101 in Friday night's Magic home opener. Franz Wagner scored 29 points, one of six double-figure scorers on the evening, and coach Jamahl Mosley's team weathered an ugly first half to methodically overwhelm the Nets.
Memphis also is on the second leg of a back-to-back, falling 128-108 Friday night in Houston to the Rockets. Ja Morant scored 24 points, the two teams attempted a combined 72 free throws, and Houston out-rebounded Memphis 64-43. Saturday night is Memphis' home opener.
How to Watch Magic at Grizzlies
Who: Orlando Magic (2-0) at Memphis Grizzlies (1-1)
When: Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m. ET
Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Memphis minus-1
Last Meeting: Orlando 118, Brooklyn 88 on 3/30/24
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 57.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 24.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 75.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT%
- Gary Harris: 12.0 points, 57.1 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 60.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 53.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT%
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ja Morant: 23.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 51.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Desmond Bane: 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT%
- Santi Aldama: 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT%
- Jay Huff: 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 53.8 FG%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this week, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 105-143 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies: Jenkins took over as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies in June 2019, making this season his sixth as the leader Grizzlies' leader. All of his experience as a head coach has come in Memphis. Before arriving in Memphis, he spent time as an assistant with Milwaukee and Atlanta, and got his professional coaching break with the NBA D-League Austin Toros of the former NBA D-League.
