Meet the Opponent: New-Look LA Clippers Are Next Up for Streaking Magic
The Orlando Magic put their NBA-best six-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the new Intuit Dome. Tipoff is 10:30 p.m.
The Magic opened this three-game road trip on Monday with a 10-point win over the Phoenix Suns, holding their sixth consecutive opponent under 100 points. The win was just the second away from Orlando for the Magic, who are 9-6 and in third place in the Eastern Conference.
The 8-7 Clippers on Monday beat the Golden State Warriors 102-99 — LA's first win this season inside their new home.
Meet the Clippers
Key Returners
- Norman Powell: 23.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 49.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT%
- James Harden: 20.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.0 turnovers
- Ivica Zubac: 15.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks
- Amir Coffey: 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds
- Terance Mann: 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists
- Kawhi Leonard: Yet to play this season due to injury
Key Additions
- Derrick Jones Jr. (free agency, from DAL): 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 44.2 3PT%
- Kevin Porter Jr. (free agency): 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists
- Kris Dunn (sign-and-trade): 7.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists
Key Departures
- Paul George (free agency, to PHL): 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.4 steals
- Russell Westbrook (free agency, to DEN): 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists
- Daniel Theis (free agency, to NOP): 3.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists
About the Clippers
Gameday Injury News
- Norman Powell: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Kawhi Leonard: OUT (right knee injury recovery)
MORE: Magic-Clippers Injury Report: – Who's in, who's out for Orlando and LA Wednesday night?
Notable Numbers
- 15th in net rating (22nd offense, 7th defense)
- 18th eFG% (53.5)
- 9th FTA rate (.267)
- 29th TOV% (17.0)
- 2nd opp. OREB% (26.2)
- 8th pts off TO (18.8)
- 26th opp. pts of TO (20.6)
When the Clippers opened the league's latest and greatest arena this summer, they unveiled a new look to the franchise as well. In separating themselves once and for all from the crosstown Lakers, his the Clippers made their break with a splash.
New branding – logo, altered color scheme, uniform set, court design, etc. You name it, it's changed from previous iterations of the Clippers. The same can be said about their on-court product, which was likely a less-desired development this summer.
Perennial All-Star Paul George is gone. Fellow All-Star Kawhi Leonard, while not gone, isn't playing due to knee issues that have become all too familiar during his Clippers career. Which has left James Harden as the lone active star of a big dream trio that amounted to minimal postseason success in previous seasons.
That's not to say the Clippers are bad, just different. Powell is their leading scorer, but he'll be inactive Wednesday with a hamstring strain. Ivica Zubac and offseason acquisition Derrick Jones Jr. have been solid for the Clippers when called upon, and their responsibility likely increases versus Orlando.
Clippers coach Ty Lue is doing his best job to navigate the transitional period and his team sits above .500 in a stacked Western Conference. All things considered, it could be worse.
The Magic have an opportunity to extend the season's longest winning streak, which they share with the Lakers, Orlando's opponent on Thursday night.
